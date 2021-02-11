Holidaily Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Kansas City Metro and Kansas

GOLDEN, Colo. — Holidaily Brewing Company, America’s dedicated gluten-free brewery, is set to distribute to Kansas City Metro and all of Kansas on March 15, 2021. They have partnered with distributors to make this expansion possible, including Central States Beverage Company.

Holidaily Brewing (holidailybrewing.com) opened in Golden, Colorado in 2016 and is the passion project of Karen Hertz, who survived both melanoma and thyroid cancer, leading to a treatment regimen including a gluten-free diet. Hertz struggled to find a great tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

Exponential growth in Colorado led Holidaily Brewing to build a 10,000 square foot production brewery in May of 2019, making them the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the U.S. The expansion increased their brewing capacity, equipping them to serve Kansas City Metro and Kansas.

“We’ve heard the pleas and we’re answering the call,” said Hertz. “Out of 1,500 website requests, Kansas City was in the top 3 most requested cities. We’re excited about the opportunity to bring our beer to a market that is gluten-free savvy and appreciates craft beer.”

Starting March 15th, Holidaily Brewing can be found in liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout the Kansas City Metro as well Kansas including Wichita, Dodge City, Topeka, and Lawrence.

“We have seen demand and anticipation for gluten-free beer,” said John Kane, Vice President for Central States Beverage Company. “Holidaily brews incredible gluten-free beer. Their gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival is a testament to that and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them here in KC to provide an innovative, world-class product to our market.”

About Holidaily Brewing Co.:

Holidaily Brewing Co. is a 100% certified dedicated gluten-free brewery, one of only 16 in the United States. Their tasting room is located in Golden, Co. with a production facility across the street. Beers are distributed to liquor stores, restaurants, grocery stores and stadiums throughout Colorado, Arizona, Kansas City Metro, and Kansas.

www.HolidailyBrewing.com/buy/

About Central States Beverage Company:

Central States Beverage Company was founded as a distributor of alcoholic beverages on May 28th 1932. Today they distribute product lines in the states of Kansas & Missouri with case volume in excess of 5 million per year. Additional information regarding the company and brands can be found at https://www.csbev.com/.

For More Information:

https://holidailybrewing.com/