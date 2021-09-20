Highland Brewing Launches Second Year of ‘Give Back with Gaelic’ Campaign

ASHEVILLE, NC – Highland Brewing Company launches its second year of “Give Back with Gaelic,” a charitable giving campaign to support hospitality industry workers across the brewery’s entire Southeast distribution footprint. The campaign will run from September through the end of the year.

According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, leisure and hospitality unemployment rates still exceed the national unemployment rate by 3.6%. In response to the ongoing need, the brewery is stepping up for a second year to give a portion of the proceeds from sales of Gaelic Ale, the brewery’s flagship amber ale, to seven locally significant non-profits aimed to support the hospitality community.

Highland’s Family Owner and President, Leah Ashburn, said, “We have first-hand experience navigating pandemic-related hospitality challenges in both of our taprooms. However, with customers purchases from across our footprint and the support from our wholesale partners, we have the ability to repeat this giving program. Highland will continue to do whatever we can to help pay it forward to so many of our own who still need support during this long road to recovery.”

“The pandemic is still causing our friends and neighbors to make tough choices around food. We’re so grateful to Highland Brewing Company and their customers for helping us toward our vision of ‘No One Goes Hungry’,” said Tessa Johnson, Corporate Partnerships Officer with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is 1 of the 7 non-profit beneficiaries of this campaign. With additional matching contributions from the brewery’s distribution partners, the program is expected to raise more than last year’s $25,000 for the following organizations.

• North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund (NC)

• Second Harvest Food Bank (NC)

• Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (NC)

• South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SC)

• Virginia Restaurant and Hospitality Relief Fund (VA)

• Tennessee Action for Hospitality (TN)

• Giving Kitchen (GA)

Now through the end of the year, customers looking to support the campaign can look for the updated Gaelic Ale packaging featuring a red “Give Back with Gaelic” banner. It is available at retailers across the Southeast.

For More Information:

https://highlandbrewing.com/giveback/