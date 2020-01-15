HighGrain Brewing Announces Fundraiser Beer for Australian Fire Relief

CINCINNATI — Historic fires in Australia have engulfed over 10.5 million hectares of land and are projected to worsen in the coming weeks. That’s an area covered from Lexington to Columbus to Indianapolis, roughly the size of the state of Ohio. We are alarmed to learn some of our own neighbors are not aware of environmental disaster which has killed over 1 billion animals and 18 people, according to some estimates.

We want to raise awareness and contribute funds to help Australia fight these devastating fires. HighGrain Brewing will release Lil’ Joey Pale Ale in 16oz 4-pack cans & draft on February 24th and donate 25% of net proceeds to Australian fire departments and wildlife rescue. Pre-sales of cans are open now.

Inspired by Sierra Nevada’s Camp Fire relief beer, we offer our recipe for Joey IPA to any brewery who wants to brew and sell this beer to benefit this worthy cause. HGBC will not be administering a not-for-profit, but we ask that breweries sell this beer in their taprooms or cans and donate as they see fit.

Beneficiaries from HGBC sales to include:

NSW Regional Fire Dept

Victoria County Fire Authority

WIRES Wildlife Rescue

The recipe for Joey is published on our website, alongside a brief tracking form for participating breweries to submit. This will allow us to thank them and celebrate the generosity of our brewing community.

For More Information: highgrainbrewing.com/fight-fire