Hi-Wire Brewing to Release 3 New Beers in June

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is set to release three specialty beers this June that are perfect for your summer- stocked-cooler with the first release happening Friday, June 7 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Continuing their popular 10W-40 Imperial Stout series, Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing 10W aged on Palo Santo wood (8% ABV) in 4-packs of 16oz cans in both their Asheville taprooms on Friday, June 7 at 3pm. Flavors of camp-fired marshmallows, toasted coconut, and orange peel add to this decadent dark chocolate, vanilla, and coffee-rich stout. This beer will see limited distribution in Hi-Wire Brewing’s entire footprint.

Tropical Golden Strong Ale (11.3% ABV), one of the original 22 oz. bomber releases from Hi-Wire Brewing’s specialty program in 2015, is back this summer in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans. This American golden strong ale uses fresh fruit to complement the tropical flavors and aromas present in Citra hops. Papaya, passion fruit and mango are added during secondary fermentation to create a dank, tropical fruit-forward profile. Available the third week of June, this beer will see limited distribution.

Hi-Wire Brewing is rounding out June with a collaboration with long-time friends Homeplace Beer Co. Owner and Head Brewer John Silver of Homeplace returned to the Hi-Wire brew deck (he manned for over two years during his tenure at Hi-Wire Brewing) at their Big Top Production facility to collaborate on an IPA made with local Riverbend Malt and heirloom Jimmy Red corn. The Amaize I.P.A. (6% ABV) hopped with Eureka, Wakatu, and Amarillo lends palpable notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and dankness while the blend of malted and unmalted corn provides a subtle sweetness and creamy backbone to this full-bodied brew. This beer will see limited distribution in Hi-Wire’s footprint and will be available in their taprooms on Friday, June 14.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt.” Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.