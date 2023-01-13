Hi-Wire Brewing Introduces ‘Leisure Time’ Light Lager to Year-Round Lineup

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – 2023 is all about taking it easy, so kick back, relax, and crack open a 16-ounce can of Hi-Wire Brewing’s newest flagship light lager, Leisure Time. Ultra crisp and super chill, the Asheville, North Carolina-based brewery has named Leisure Time Lager as ‘The Official Beer of Relaxation.’

Shipping now across Hi-Wire’s nine state distribution footprint, this classic American craft lager is brewed patiently with 100% barley and comes in at an easy 5% ABV. Six-packs of tall 16-ounce cans started hitting shelves January 1, and despite utilizing the purest of North Carolina mountain water and craft beer quality ingredients, this smooth lager comes at an affordable price. “Leisure Time is for craft beer and import fans who want a super clean and drinkable local lager at a price lower than most craft,” said Hi-Wire co-owner, Chris Frosaker.

“We see drinkers across the total beer spectrum picking up our lagers, and I think that Leisure Time appeals to the same audience and then some,” said Brian Laggis, Hi-Wire’s Director of Sales. “From the palate-fatigued IPA drinker looking for something crisp, light and crushable to the domestic beer drinker looking for something with more flavor and authenticity to the younger drinker looking for something approachable yet fun.”

While craft beer shelves are overflowing with IPAs of all styles, Hi-Wire has long wanted to bring a light lager to market – since the brewery’s inception in 2013, in fact – and that time has finally come. “In our original business plan, one of the ways we wanted to differentiate ourselves was to lead with a light lager,” Frosaker said. “It’s been ten years since then, and while we have always been lager nerds, we never felt the market was ready to embrace a widely distributed craft lager until now.

“Our sales data shows that when we have one of our light lagers on tap, the velocity is above even our IPAs. Armed with this information, we are going all in on a light lager push for 2023.”

Find Leisure Time Lager (5% ABV) at retailers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana as well as at Hi-Wire’s soon-to-be eleven taproom locations across five states, or have this crisp lager delivered to your doorstep via hiwirebrewing.com/shop.

Made for chill occasions and chiller people, according to Frosaker, “Leisure Time never stops in our world!”

Hi-Wire Brewing is also celebrating its tenth year in business with the return of one of the brewery’s most beloved seasonals, Strongman Coffee Milk Stout (5.3% ABV). Inspired by longtime head brewer Luke Holgate’s cafe con leche-fueled travels in Key West, Strongman was the first beer he ever brewed at Hi-Wire back in 2013. A blend of light roast Colombian and Honduran dark roast from Asheville’s Dynamite Roasting Co. is cold extracted and added post fermentation to this sweet, creamy milk stout. With huge notes of roasty latte sweetness, this light-bodied Cuban coffee-inspired beer is perfect for brunch. Available in 6-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft from January through March, this beer will hit Hi-Wire Brewing’s entire distribution footprint, all Hi-Wire taprooms, and Hi-Wire’s online beer shop at hiwirebrewing.com/shop.

For the first time ever, you can also enjoy Strongman as a strong cup of brew when you wake up with the special release of the custom-roasted blend of coffee that goes into the beer. Limited quantities of this organic, fair-trade coffee blend roasted by Dynamite Roasting Co. are available while supplies last at Hi-Wire taprooms, Hi-Wire’s online merchandise shop, and where Dynamite coffee is sold in 12-ounce bags.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Mountain Water Easy Drinking Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Biltmore Village Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space, the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located downtown, and the RAD Beer Garden & Distribution Center in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Wilmington, N.C., Louisville, Ky., Charlotte, N.C., and Birmingham, Ala. Additional locations in Cincinnati and Nashville, Tenn., are set to open in early 2023. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in exclusively 16-ounce cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

For More Information:

https://hiwirebrewing.com