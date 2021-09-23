Hi-Wire Brewing Announces September Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Crisp air is displacing the warm. The leaves are just moments from starting to shed their summer brightness. The days are shortening, and the nights are just itching for something a little different. Always a harbinger of change, three exciting new beers will usher in the autumnal vibes from Hi-Wire Brewing, fresh off a GABF Gold Medal win in the “Experimental Beer” category, including a chai-spiced imperial stout, an extra hoppy pilsner collaboration with an Asheville, North Carolina favorite, and a brand new core-seasonal winter IPA.

A marriage of two of fall’s favorite flavors, Chai 10W-40 Imperial Stout blends Hi-Wire Brewing’s illustrious 10W-40 series fashioned after the viscous motor oil of the same name with the perfect concoction of Chai Masala spices from Asheville, NC’s renowned Spicewalla spice company founded by five-time James Beard Award nominee Meherwan Irani. The result? A deliciously rich dark beer made for the crisp autumn evenings approaching. Coming in at 8% ABV, satisfying chai spice notes from ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, clove, and allspice are accentuated by a velvety smooth and creamy backbone created by dark malts, chocolate, vanilla, and lactose. Take this decadent yet balanced beer home in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans currently available across Hi-Wire’s nine-state distribution footprint, or get it shipped to 34 states.

Infinitely linked by proximity and history having both opened in the summer of 2013 just 0.3 miles apart on the South Slope of Asheville’s burgeoning beer scene, Hi-Wire Brewing and Burial Beer Co. combined their eight years of expertise each to forge something familiar to both and yet entirely new. Hopped to Death (5.5% ABV) is a dry-hopped pilsner brewed with Durham, North Carolina’s Epiphany Craft Malt and a blend of traditional German and juicy American hops. Shipping October 29 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans across Hi-Wire’s taprooms, online shop, and distribution area, it’s wet, hoppy, and finishes clean as all hell.

Celebrate the season with the pine and citrus peel notes of Elated Winter IPA (6.1% ABV) coming from Michigan Chinook and Idaho 7 hops that are perfectly balanced by sticky caramel and toasted bread flavors from a carefully crafted malt bill. Fit for fireside snuggling or snow day exploration, this winter seasonal beer hits shelves starting October 23 in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans across the brewery’s full distribution footprint and will stick around through the end of December. Get it at the same time in Hi-Wire taprooms, or if you’re out of market, have Hi-Wire ship it to your doorstep via the brewery’s online beer shop.

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom are open now and the third is set to open in fall 2021 in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky. and Wilmington, N.C.. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

