Hi-Wire Brewing Announces Plans To Open New Event Space in Early Summer 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing has acquired the remainder of the building housing their Big Top Production Facility and plans to open a new event space on May 1, 2019. The Event Space at Hi-Wire Brewing is a unique, industrial chic venue, situated just two miles from the heart of Downtown Asheville in Biltmore Village. Located next to their Big Top Production Facility & Taproom, the 5500 square foot Event Space is perfect for weddings, rehearsal dinners, corporate events, luncheons, or private parties.

Guests will have access to amenities including a full-service bar, featuring 8 taps of Hi-Wire beer, bar staff, folding chairs, 8ft rectangular tables, 70” round tables, projector and screen, glassware, wi-fi, and much more. In addition, the rental includes a bridal suite & grooms area decorated and designed by West Elm. The bridal suite will feature 4 vanity stations, a dressing area, bar, and seating area for guests to get ready, while the groom’s suite will include an air hockey table, foosball table, leather sofa, flat screen tv, and wet bar.

PR & Events Coordinator Courtney King notes “We are thrilled to launch The Event Space. It is the perfect venue for all types of occasions. Our dedicated staff has over 20 years of combined experience in event & wedding planning and we look forward to working with new and old clients alike.”

The Event Space at Hi-Wire Brewing will open its doors to the public on May 1, 2019, but is currently taking reservations for 2019 and 2020. For inquiries regarding rental information or to schedule a walkthrough, please visit www.hiwirebrewing.com/the-event-space-asheville/.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility, Taproom, & Event Space positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt.” Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.