Hi-Wire Brewing Announces January Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Forget the diets and dry January promises because this month is all about dessert at Hi-Wire Brewing. Prepare to indulge in three decadent new releases featuring Wonka-inspired ingredients – S’mores Porter, Blueberry Crumble 10W-40 Imperial Stout, and Chocolate Raspberry Sour Smoothie.

Sweet, creamy, and made for fireside sipping, S’mores Porter (6% ABV) brewed with chocolate, fresh vanilla, and cinnamon has returned. Notes of graham cracker from golden naked oats and chocolate malts round out the flavors in this rich dark beer. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans will start hitting shelves this week throughout Hi-Wire’s nine-state distribution area and will be available through the end of March. This winter seasonal is available now in all of Hi-Wire’s taprooms as well at shop.hiwirebrewing.com for shipment to 36 states.

Hi-Wire just dropped one of their flashiest releases yet in the illustrious 10W-40 Imperial Stout series with the introduction of Blueberry Crumble 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV) in a can wrapped in sparkling purple glitter. Brewed with blueberries, molasses, cinnamon, cacao, vanilla, and lactose, this sweet and silky smooth special release is out now in Hi-Wire taprooms in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans, but it won’t stick around for long. Find this pastry-inspired stout on retailer shelves throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s footprint starting this week.

The seventh edition of the brewery’s Sour Smoothie Series combines a hefty amount of fresh raspberries with a decadent dose of cacao nibs. Perfectly sour and ultra-fruited, Chocolate Raspberry Sour Smoothie (5.5% ABV) delivers on bold chocolate-covered raspberry flavors with a smooth and creamy finish. Shipping January 22, Hi-Wire’s latest sour smoothie will see limited distribution throughout the brewery’s footprint, and 4-packs of 16-ounce cans will be available across all five Hi-Wire Brewing taprooms or have Hi-Wire ship it to your doorstep via the brewery’s online beer shop.

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire’s fifth taproom opened in Wilmington, North Carolina, in December 2020. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.