Hi-Wire Brewing Announces April 2019 Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Spring is calling, and the team at Hi-Wire Brewing has the perfect line-up of beers to help you transition to warmer weather. Hi-Wire will be kicking off the month of April with three beer releases including the Hi-Wire Rosé Ale, a SMASH Pilsner collaboration with The Black Abbey Brewing and Haze Sesh, a hazy session IPA collaboration with Oskar Blues.

Hi-Wire will be releasing its first-ever Rosé Fruit Ale (4.6 percent ABV) that will hit the shelves on April 19. Sweet, tart and refreshing, the Hi-Wire Rosé blends notes of grape and cranberry in this bright spritzy ale. Inspired by a classic Rosé wine, this beer can be perfectly-paired with any spring activity. Available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, this beer will see full distribution in Hi-Wire’s footprint and will be available throughout spring and summer.

Longtime friends Hi-Wire and The Black Abbey had so much fun making SMASH Pils I, they decided to do it again. SMASH Pils II (5 percent ABV) is a single malt, single hop pilsner, that is equally bright as it is crisp, with subtle hits of Callista hops. This classic, easy-drinking beer will be available mid-April in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and will see limited distribution.

Finally, Hi-Wire is rounding out the month of April with an exciting collaboration with their buds at Oskar Blues Brewery. Tapping into the “haze-craze,” Hi-Wire & Oskar Blues have joined forces to make Haze-Sesh (4.9 percent ABV), a hazy session IPA double dry-hopped with Cashmere and Wataku. Notes of lemon-lime, tropical fruit and melon from the Wataku and Cashmere hops give this crushable beer a bright and juicy citrus punch. Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, this beer will see limited distribution beginning Friday, April 19.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, North Carolina dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt.” Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.