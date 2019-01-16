Hi-Wire Brewing Announces 2019 Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Hi-Wire Brewing has announced their 2019 Release Calendar, with the coming year seeing many returning fan favorites and a line-up of new beers to keep things fresh and build on what was a huge 2018 from the Asheville brewery. Kicking off January, Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing three specialty beers including their fifth version of Hazy & Juicy & Hoppy & Fresh IPA dry-hopped with Mosaic & Wakatu, German Chocolate Cupcake 10W-40 Imperial Stout variant and Enchanter Baltic Porter.

Releasing Friday, Jan. 11 from Hi-Wire’s Asheville taprooms is Hazy & Juicy & Hoppy & Fresh No. 5 (7.5 percent ABV). The fifth batch in this popular series gets Mosaic and Wakatu hops. As usual, it is all in the name for this double dry-hopped New England India Pale Ale that is super hazy, juicy, chock full of bright hop aroma and silky smooth. A grip of oats and a touch of lactose rounds out this crushable, tropical IPA. This beer is available in four-packs of 16 oz cans and will see full distribution.

Returning for the fourth year in a row as part of Hi-Wire Brewing’s High Gravity Series is Enchanter Baltic Porter (8.5 percent ABV). Historically brewed to withstand shipment across the North Sea, Baltic porters have a long tradition of being big, chewy beers. Enchanter draws from these roots with huge notes of chocolate, dark fruit and brown sugar from an abundance of dark malts. This robust porter was lagered for eight weeks. This beer will see full distribution the second week of January and be available in taprooms on Friday, Jan. 11.

Hi-Wire’s new line-up of bi-monthly 10W-40 Imperial Stout variant releases will see its first rendition with a German Chocolate Cupcake Imperial Stout brewed with Sweet Cherries, Coconut, Vanilla, Lactose and Chocolate (8 percent ABV). Inspired by rich and decadent German chocolate cake, this extra special batch of 10W-40 boasts huge flavors of cake batter, sweet cherries, pecan dust and vanilla. Available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans, this beer will see full distribution and be available on Friday, Jan. 25.

