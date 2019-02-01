Helltown Brewing Announces 2019 Release Calendar

PITTSBURGH– Helltown Brewing, an independent craft brewery with locations in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania and Export, Pennsylvania announced its 2019 release schedule.

VP of Sales & Marketing Rob Johnson said, “Our President, Shawn Gentry, and the rest of our team are ecstatic to finally be able to put these wonderful beers into cans to be placed on distributor, restaurant, and grocery store shelves. Fuhrer Wholesale in Pittsburgh, PA, Stockertown Beverage in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and many retailers across their territories share our enthusiasm.”

Johnson also added, “Once we get in front of the supply for these two wholesalers, we will more closely examine where we plan to head next. We would certainly like to close our distribution gaps across Pennsylvania this year.”

About Helltown Brewing

Helltown Brewing was started in 2011 by Shawn Gentry and several homebrewing friends. We found a used 15-barrel brewing system in Colorado, and set-up shop in the old mechanic’s garage in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania. We have since moved the bulk of our operation to our new facility in Export, Pennsylvania. Quality is our main focus. We use high-quality grains for all of our beers, and are not sparing when it comes to hops. While we work on expanding, we will not sacrifice the quality of our brews. We are also committed to our community. All spent grain is donated to local farmers, and our merchandise is bought from local businesses where possible. We support a variety of local charities in Mt. Pleasant and Pittsburgh.