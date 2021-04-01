Heineken USA Releases Dos Equis Lime & Salt Variety Pack

White Plains, N.Y.  Dos Equis® is hitting the shelves this year with a new and flavorful way to enjoy the popular, smooth tasting cerveza. Introducing new Dos Equis® Lime & Salt Variety 12-Pack: Dos Equis® Lager beer with hints of natural fruit flavors and a touch of lime & salt. The fresh lineup of pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, and lime & salt offers a refreshing twist to everyone in the group. Launching in March 2021 in Southern CA, TX, NM, AZ, LA, IL, OK, and CO, the brand will look to expand to additional core markets later this year.

“Mexican Import Innovation is exponentially growing every year with 30 new Mexican Import items launched alone in 20191. Mexican Import Innovation accounted for 23% of the segment’s growth in 2019 and over $110 million in dollar sales1,” says Edith Llerena, Senior Brand Manager. “We’re introducing Dos Equis® Lime & Salt Variety Pack with the aim to have significant impact in the Mexican Imports category,” continues Llerena. “Our retail partners should be confident that this variety pack will drive incremental sales and profits as this delivers the same, great Dos Equis® taste with a hint of natural fruit flavors and a touch of lime and salt.”

Dos Equis® Lime & Salt Variety 12-Packs will be available in four refreshing flavors: pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, and lime & salt. Each variety pack can contains 135 calories per 12 oz. can and has an ABV of 4.2%.

Variety and flavor will make Dos Equis® top of mind when shoppers are searching for a refreshing, flavored beer. Dos Equis® Lime & Salt Variety Packs represents an opportunity for retailers as the brightly colored packaging will attract attention on shelf, and branded merchandise will be available for accounts and consumer giveaways. Dos Equis® Lime & Salt Variety Pack flavors will be available for sampling to drive consumer trial by communicating that each new flavor has the same great Dos Equis® taste, with a hint of lime and salt.

About Dos Equis

Dos Equis is the number one Mexican franchise draught beer in the on premise. Nationally, Dos Equis has the highest ROS among Mexican Import brands on Draft. The Dos Equis portfolio includes Dos Equis lager, Dos Equis Ambar and the new Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (MPA). Dos Equis is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit dosequis.com.

1 Nielsen AOD FY 2019, Total US FDCM+Conv

