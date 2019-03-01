Heineken USA Partners with BeerBoard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, announced that Heineken USA has signed on as the company’s newest brewing partner. The move adds one of the world’s leading consumer product companies to BeerBoard’s growing client list.

Heineken USA features industry-leading brands, including Heineken, Dos Equis and Tecate. Driven by BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform, Heineken USA will now have access to proprietary, real-time data and analytics for on-premise retailers. SmartBar provides brewers real-time visibility on product movement from every brand on tap. Its reporting tools arm brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff from senior management to field sales people.

“On behalf of the BeerBoard Team, we are proud to welcome Heineken USA as our newest brewery partner,” said Mark Young, founder and CEO of BeerBoard. “With brands that resonate with beer drinkers everywhere, Heineken USA is an obvious leader in the industry. This partnership shows the true potential of utilizing real-time data and insights to drive brand growth. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Heineken USA and its team.”

“Heineken USA is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with BeerBoard. Today’s Beer Category landscape consists of constantly-evolving consumer preferences, multi-fragmented segments and taste profiles, a melting pot of demographics, and more SKU choices than ever; we look forward to growing this partnership to increase HUSA’s commitment to category growth, retail excellence, and consumer-centricity,” said Vikas Satyal, senior director, category management, for Heineken USA. “In addition, leveraging SmartBar will allow us to continued swift reaction to market demands and consumer needs, capitalizing on opportunities to drive our legendary brand portfolio of Heineken, Dos Equis, Tecate, and more via profitable volume growth. It’s an insights game-changer.”

Tracking over $1 billion in on-premise draft beer sales annually, BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line across national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars. Its retail client list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

“I echo the excitement in working in partnership with Heineken USA as our newest brewing partner,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s director of data insights. “A leader in our industry, Heineken USA shares in our vision to utilize data to drive decision-making, empower its team and grow revenue. Our partnership will provide the Heineken USA team with the tools and insights to continue its growth across its brand portfolio.”

“We could not be more excited to be partnering with BeerBoard and their SmartBar platform. While the beer category ebbs and flows as consumer preferences continue to evolve, it is imperative that we stay as well informed as possible, so that we can better understand the market and our customers,” said Patrick Walters, Heineken USA’s on premise category development manager. “We feel that the level of retail granularity that BeerBoard offers will help uncover new, transformative insights for our clients and ultimately strengthen our retail partnerships. Since the SmartBar platform is user-friendly, our sales team can leverage the data and insights at the click of a button while in the field.”

“The On Premise has long been underserved with relevant data helping both Customers and Suppliers truly understand trends. BeerBoard stands out as the most accurate and relevant information available to help better manage draught insights including true velocity and consumer preference,” said Meri Wick, senior director national on premise sales for Heineken USA. “In addition, we at HEINEKEN put a high value on draught quality. The ability for our customers to effectively manage line cleaning and keg turn, makes BeerBoard a valuable tool in ensuring consumers always have the freshest draught product.”

In addition to Heineken, BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Diageo, Lagunitas, Stone, Founders, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, New York, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

