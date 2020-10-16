Heineken USA Launches Dos Equis Lime & Salt in Cans

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.– While Dos Equis® has long been enjoyed with lime and salt, the brand is putting this combination into a can. The new product, inspired by the on-premise drinking ritual, is Dos Equis® Lager with a refreshing hint of natural fruit flavors and a touch of lime and salt. Lime & Salt will be available in 24-oz. cans in select markets November 2020, followed by 12-oz. 6-packs beginning Spring 2021, and is line-priced with Dos Equis® Lager. The launch plan prioritizes both large and small store formats to offer incremental sales and profits to retailers.

“This latest innovation from Dos Equis® is a huge opportunity within Mexican Imports,” says Ligia Patrocinio, Senior Brand Director, Dos Equis®. “Lime flavored beer attracts different shoppers than traditional beer, and lime is the second largest flavor in beer behind chelada. Lime & Salt will bring new users into the Dos Equis® franchise and new shoppers into stores,” continues Patrocinio. “Mexican flavored beer represents only 2.7% of Mexican beer sales versus the 21.2% that all other flavored beer represents of all other beer sales.[1] To us and our retailer partners, this represents a huge opportunity gap that Lime & Salt is aiming to fill. With a perfect match of aroma and flavor, the lime comes across without a lingering aftertaste and with just a touch of salt. We have a winner!”

The launch in seven U.S. markets (TX, NM, AZ, CA, OK, FL, LA) is supported with digital and social media, outdoor advertising and DJ radio reads to provide relevant local endorsement. A full suite of high-impact retail tools for large and small store formats will amplify displays, shelf and cold box placements. The materials include pole toppers, tuck cards, shelf wobblers, and cooler decals.

Lime & Salt brings attention and intrigue to the Dos Equis® brand in a flavor match that is crisp, light, and smooth. A ritual made easy.

About Dos Equis®

Dos Equis® is the number one Mexican franchise draught beer in the on premise. Nationally, Dos Equis® has the highest ROS among Mexican Import brands on Draft. The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® lager, Dos Equis® Ambar, Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (MPA) and the new Dos Equis® Lime & Salt. Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit dosequis.com.