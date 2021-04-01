Heineken to Launch Pure Piraña Hard Seltzer in Europe

Amsterdam –Pure Piraña, HEINEKEN’S global hard seltzer brand, is getting ready to expand into Europe. Following the launch in Mexico and New Zealand last year, Pure Piraña is poised to dive into the European summer to meet consumer demand across the region. The hard seltzer will be available in Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, with other markets such as the UK joining the hard seltzer trend throughout the year and into 2022.

Pure Piraña is alcohol re-imagined. “Pure” stands for the beautiful simplicity of hard seltzer, crafted with carbonated purified water and a dash of natural flavourings, together with 4.5% alcohol. Just like its namesake, Pure Piraña is a social animal with a zest for life – which makes it perfect for a modern generation of consumers who swim against the current in their endeavour for change.

Cecilia Bottai Mondino, Global Head Flavoured Beverages at HEINEKEN said:“Following the launch of Pure Piraña in New Zealand and Mexico with promising results last year, we are excited to be introducing the brand into Europe. Pure Piraña is a refreshing and tasteful sparkling water with alcohol, at only 92 calories. I’m proud that we are now sharing this taste experience and the fun of Pure Piraña with consumers across Europe.”

In Europe, the fruity-but-not-sweet alcoholic alternative will be available in three refreshing flavours: Lemon Lime, Red Berries and Grapefruit. Pure Piraña is aimed at a modern generation of consumers who are increasingly conscious of their consumption habits and lifestyle choices.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Pure Piraña

Pure Piraña is a refreshing mix of carbonated purified water, a dash of natural flavourings and contains 4.5% alcohol.It is low in carbs, low in sugar, containing just 92 calories per 330ml. Pure Piraña offers an exciting new taste experience for anyone looking for a low-calorie, fruity-but-not-sweet alcoholic drink option.