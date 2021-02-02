Heineken to Add Slim Can Packaging

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Heineken® is entering the fast-growing slim can market and updating the style of Heineken® Original, while still delivering the same great taste that consumers love. The refreshed cans will debut with an initial March 2021 launch throughout the state of Florida. The slim cans will be available in 12oz. 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, and 24-packs, at 5.0% ABV per 12oz. serving, replacing the current 12oz cans on-shelf. Heineken® Original slim cans will be available at both on- and off-premise accounts throughout the state.

“The Heineken® Original Slim Can launch in Florida has emerged from millennial and multi-cultural demand,” says Chuck Boddy, Senior Brand Manager for the Heineken® brand. “With over 20% of Can volume in the category now being sold in Slim Cans[1], we see an opportunity to further capitalize on growth trends to accelerate Heineken’s Can business in the US,” continues Boddy. “We want to capitalize on these trends with a refreshed, rejuvenated version of Heineken® Original cans to drive brand and category growth, as consumers perceive Heineken® Original Slim Cans to be more premium, modern, and classy than the current Can offering.[2]”

The Heineken® Original Slim Can launch in Florida will attract new buyers to ultimately drive increased household penetration for the brand in the state. Consumer awareness of the launch will be driven through digital and social media, OOH, and local radio endorsements. Both on- and off-premise accounts will benefit from a host of in-store visibility and point-of-sale materials showcasing the new Slim Can for Heineken® Original.

Over 75% of Heineken® Can net shifted gains came from Domestic Premium and Mainstream brands in 2020, leading to an accelerated trade-up opportunity for the category[3] and generating a higher margin for retailers. Heineken® believes the launch of these Slim Cans in Florida will drive higher velocity and incremental sales and profits for retailers in the state, which could eventually lead to a national launch of Slim Cans for the brand in 2022.

