Heineken Releases Comb & Hive Canned Sparkling Wine

White Plains, NY – Crafted from connection and made for connection, Comb & Hive is a crisp wine made with wildflower honey and real sugar fermented to harmonious perfection with orange blossom flower and a hint of fizz. Comb & Hive takes a renewed approach to wine by turning honey and sugar into a refreshing, easy to drink sparkling wine. This latest innovation from HEINEKEN USA will be test-marketed in Denver and Nashville beginning Labor Day 2021 and will be available in 12 oz. 4 packs at 6.9% ABV with only 150 calories and 2 grams of sugar each.

“For Comb & Hive, it’s all about connection. The honeycomb prominently displayed on the front of our can symbolizes connection in its purest form, allowing bees to knit themselves together and produce golden wildflower honey. Marry that with orange blossom and you have a drink crafted by and made for connection,” says Karla Flores, Director Commercialization Innovation Marketing at HEINEKEN USA. “And from 2018 to 2020 with off-premise canned wine dollar sales having grown 186%[1], we’ve seen consumer demand shift towards a thirst for new flavor varieties, easy drinking, and convenience. With a focus on adults 21+ who drink wine, hard seltzers, and cocktails looking for a new wine to enjoy in social occasions, Comb & Hive is the new Rosé. We want these consumers to enjoy Comb & Hive while connecting with family and friends.”

The market launch is supported with social and digital OOH. Influential in-store POS include a case stacker, case cards, shelf talkers, and educational cards, showcasing both single can and 4-pack packaging.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world’s most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise, and AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more.

For More Information:

https://www.heinekenusa.com