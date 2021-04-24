Heineken Relaunches Heineken Minis

Re-introducing Heineken Minis – When All You Want is a Little Beer

White Plains, NY – Wherever one goes in the world, it’s always refreshing to see something familiar – even when it’s mini. With the same traditionally smooth, nicely blended bitterness, and clean finish as its larger counterparts, Heineken® has put new focus behind their Heineken® Minis available in 7 oz. bottles and 8.5 oz. cans. Now available in 24 states in chain retailers including Publix, Fresco Y Mas, Sedanos, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, Walmart, 7 Eleven, Circle K, and Total Wine & More, the brand will look to expand to additional markets later this year.

“7oz. bottles are popular in hot climates, such as the Caribbean, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Southern Europe, as they are easily enjoyed refreshingly cold before they can heat up in the sun. We’re aiming to open consumers up to that option this summer with their favorite green lager,” says Joe Conti, Brand Manager. “7oz bottle and 8.5oz can depletions were up +45.2% and +22.3%, respectively L12W 2021 vs 2020, which means these SKUs are growing 9 to 4.5x faster than Heineken Original as a whole. Distribution was up +94.9% and 15.3% respectively in the same period[1],” continues Conti. “Heineken® Minis, with less than 100 calories per 7oz bottle or 8.5oz can, are a refreshing option for consumers when they want the great taste they’ve come to enjoy in Heineken®, in a refreshing, sessionable size.”

Beer drinkers will enjoy the easy mobility of Heineken® Minis as part of Heineken®’s Summer of Cans retail program, an interactive scratch to reveal mechanic activated with a QR code scan that encourages shoppers to Enjoy- Scan- Win- at the point of purchase. Shoppers simply scan to enter the sweepstakes and “scratch” the star on the digital can to reveal a prize. The grand prize kit includes a grill, lounge chairs, Kan Jam, Cornhole Cooler, umbrellas, hats, koozies, sunglasses, a backpack, and a gift card. Secondary prize winners will get a secondary Heineken summer swag prize.

 

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world’s most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

[1] Nielsen Data L12W pulled 4/8/21

