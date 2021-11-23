Heineken Partners with The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron and UBS Arena to Celebrate the NY Islanders

WHITE PLAINS, New York – Calling all Islanders fans! HEINEKEN USA, the exclusive beer and hard seltzer partner of UBS Arena, New York’s premier entertainment and sports venue, geared up for the New York Islanders’ opening night on November 20th. In the lead up to opening night, HEINEKEN USA partnered with The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron to tap the inaugural keg on the Heineken® Terrace Bar, the open-air setting with views of historic Belmont Park. The Terrace –one of four Heineken®-branded bars– will be a memorable place for fans to gather for a refreshing Heineken® as the action unfolds. Alongside the Tyler Cameron appearance, HEINEKEN USA partnered with WBAB Radio to give Islanders fans a chance to be one of the first to enter the new UBS Arena on opening night. Ten lucky winners scored a pair of tickets and received a private tour of the Islanders’ new home, an on-ice photo op and an exclusive pre-party on the Heineken® Terrace.

Continuing beyond opening night, HEINEKEN USA is offering an enter-to-win sweepstakes running now through April 17th, encouraging Islanders fans to purchase a Heineken® for a monthly chance to win 2 tickets and a VIP experience, to catch the action at center ice at an Islanders game in the new arena.

“The goal of the partnership with Tyler Cameron, the first-fans giveaway, and the sweepstakes is to drive awareness of the new UBS Arena and our partnership with the New York Islanders through engaging in-market activations,” says Pattie Falch, Director of Partnerships & Consumer Experience, HEINEKEN USA. “Not only are we bringing Heineken® to Islanders hockey fans through strategic branding, but we are bringing Heineken® to fans in the form of engaging in-market activations that drive trial,” added Falch.

In-store POS and merchandise for the on- and off-premise sweepstakes include a tuck card, cooler decals, schedule banners, schedule posters, table tents, pennants, jumbotron pole toppers, LEDs, metal tackers, tap toppers, glassware, flags, stadium cups, jerseys, stanchions, beanies, hoodies, and t-shirts. The comprehensive sweepstakes is supported by social media assets driving awareness and consumer engagement.

