Heineken Appoints New Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer

AMSTERDAM — Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) has announced the appointment of Stacey Tank as Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer as of 1 June 2020. Ms. Tank will join HEINEKEN’s Executive Team, reporting to Dolf van den Brink, HEINEKEN’s CEO designate and from 1 June 2020 CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board.

Stacey Tank returns to HEINEKEN, as she ran the Corporate Relations function at HEINEKEN USA until 2015. She amplified the company’s sustainability development and performance, and boosted the company’s reputation among internal and external audiences. A US national, Stacey has over two decades of experience in global businesses in senior management roles. This includes close to ten years at General Electric in a variety of international audit, finance, and communications roles. During her GE years, she lived and worked also in Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

In 2015, Stacey Tank joined The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, as Chief Communications Officer. Since 2018, Ms. Tank leads their Installation Services and Measurement Services businesses, being responsible for several billion dollars in annual sales and over 5,000 employees. She returned the businesses to double-digit growth while instilling a strong values-based culture and robust innovation pipeline. Ms. Tank is dedicated to the intersection of business and positive impact on society and she has repeatedly authored large-scale movements across enterprises.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO designate and from June 1 2020 CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Stacey back to HEINEKEN. She has an excellent track record in leading high performing teams across businesses and functions. Her business acumen and business success, knowledge of HEINEKEN, and outstanding corporate affairs and senior leadership experience will be a valuable addition to our Executive Team. I much look forward working with her again. I would like to express my gratitude to Blanca Juti and wish her all the best for the future.”

Stacey Tank’s new role entails the areas of Public Affairs, Sustainable Development and Global Communications. In addition, in the company transformation component of her role, Ms. Tank will support the orchestration of key change and transformation initiatives of HEINEKEN’s strategic agenda.

