Heavy Seas Beer Announces Release of En Route Brut IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the fourth release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, En Route, a Brut IPA with yuzu juice. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, June 21, 2019 in 4 packs of 16oz cans and on draft.

“Our newest creation, En Route Brut IPA, is an incredibly dry, quenching, hoppy brew with virtually no residual sugar,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Wonderfully aromatic, heavy dry hop doses of Citra and Mosaic hops also provide a soft, subdued bitterness. The addition of first pressed yuzu juice exacerbates the magnificent citrus bouquet, redolent of pink grapefruit and exotic fruits. A fine carbonation and fluffy white head add to this champagne-esque experience.”

The En Route Brut label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Owen in 2019.