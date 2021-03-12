Heavy Seas Announces New Limited Release: Drink Lo-Cal Hazy IPA

BALTIMORE – Heavy Seas is excited to announce its newest limited release beer: Drink Lo-Cal Hazy IPA with Key lime. Coming in at 95 calories and 4 carbs, this hazy IPA has all the flavor of an IPA without the hefty calories. Drink Lo-Cal is refreshingly juicy and sessionable at 4% ABV. Wherever you are, you’re a local when you Drink Lo-cal.

“At Heavy Seas, we love big flavors,” says Associate Brand Manager, Amanda Zivkovic. “But we know that sometimes extra calories can come along with them. We wanted to create a macro-friendly hazy IPA that our customers were asking for, but it still had to have the big flavors folks have come to love from our beers. For us, making this an incredible beer in its own right had to come first- rather than creating something for the sake of slashing calories. But what came from that mission was a ton of flavor, with not a lot of the extra heft. It’s safe to say, we’re really proud of this beer!”

Brewmaster Christopher Leonard explains, “Our brewing team loves a challenge, and this was quite a complicated beer to develop. We began by employing novel brewing techniques we had perfected during the research and development of Hazy Cannon. These included an alternative mashing program and use of an enzyme, amyloglucosidase (easy for me to say!), to produce a beer with very little residual carbohydrates. Of course, it also has to taste good. So, along with dynamic, aromatic Citra, Sabro, and Simcoe Cryo hops, we used a large percentage of flaked oats and torrified wheat with just a bit of fresh key lime juice. To simply say we’re proud of this beer would be an understatement. I already have this beer in my home fridge and can’t wait for a few warm sunny days to take advantage of it!”

Drink Lo-Cal Hazy IPA will be available in 6 packs and 12 packs of 12oz cans as well as draft from late March through September, and will be sold within the entire Heavy Seas footprint.

