Heavy Seas Announces Curbside Exclusive Release: Joose Cannon Lemon Meringue Pie

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Joose Cannon Lemon Meringue Pie. Another exciting twist on our flagship IPA Loose Cannon, Joose Cannon Lemon Meringue is its hazier, juicer counterpart. Brewed with lemon for zest and lactose for creaminess, this beer is inspired by the sweet and tart flavors of lemon meringue pie. Perfectly tangy and velvety, Joose Cannon Lemon Meringue really is as nice as pie.

Joose Cannon Lemon Meringue Pie will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans during a curbside can release on March 26th.

“With the success of Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie in 2020, we knew we wanted to experiment with a lemon meringue spin on Joose Cannon this spring.” says Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager, Amanda Zivkovic. “Lemon meringue pie is such a delicious spring-time treat, and this beer really captures that balance of sweetness and tanginess!”

“Ah, yes, this was a fun one,” says Brewmaster Christopher Leonard. “We had such a blast with the Key Lime Pie version last year, and, well, 2020 just gave us nothing but lemons. So, let’s make Lemon Meringue Pie Joose Cannon in 2021! Loads of Citra hops and (no surprise here) many gallons of lemon juice blend nicely with lactose and just a hint of vanilla to provide that ‘whoa! It’s pie-in-a-glass,’ experience. Enjoy!”

Joose Cannon Lemon Meringue Pie’s label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Shiner, of Chris Shiner Art. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Shiner in 2021.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995, and has grown to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Heavy Seas is celebrating its 25th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery produces over 20 different beer styles and distributes to 17 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.