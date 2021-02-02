Harpoon and Mike’s Pastry Release Cannoli Stout and New Barrel-Aged Variant

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BOSTON —  One of the few sweet spots of 2020 is back for a second time in the form of craft beer and cannolis! This February, Harpoon Brewery and Mike’s Pastry have partnered again to brew up their limited release beer — Harpoon Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout. The 7.3% ABV beer is made with Mike’s Pastry’s hand-made cannoli shells, cocoa nibs, lactose and vanilla, recreating the flavor profile of the famed dessert from Hanover Street.

In addition to their original cannoli-inspired stout, Harpoon will be releasing a 9.0% ABV version of the beer that was aged in rye whiskey barrels to accentuate its creamy vanilla characteristics and provide notes of cinnamon, caramel, and rye spice. Both beers will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs starting on Tuesday, February 2nd, for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for the classic Cannoli Stout and $16.99 for the Barrel-Aged variant. Both can be found at Harpoon’s Boston and Vermont Beer Halls, at retailers across Massachusetts, and in select markets throughout the Northeast.

For those craving a little extra sweetness, cannoli fans can also take the whole Mike’s Pastry experience home with a HarpoonMike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout & Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Kit. The kits are available at Harpoon’s Boston Beer Hall for $45 and contain a 4-pack of Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout, 6 cannoli shells, filling, and toppings. Mini cannolis will also be available for order at the brewery for a limited time (details below).

For every case of the beer sold, Harpoon will once again donate a portion of proceeds to Christmas in the City, a Boston-based local non-profit that provides financial support to families experiencing homelessness and poverty.

About the Harpoon Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout

Cacao nibs and dark roasted malts create some pronounced notes of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and mocha, while the lactose and vanilla give the beer a creamy mouthfeel and ricotta-like sweetness. Along with some slightly sweet toasted malts, all the specialty ingredients combine to make a complex but perfectly approachable milk stout.

WHERE & WHEN:

Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Kit Pickup

Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Avenue, Boston

Wednesday, Feb. 3,3 – 8pm

Available for takeout only, mustbe 21+ to order and pick up

Mini Mike’s Pastry Cannolis

Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Avenue, Boston

Tuesday, Feb. 3 – 4

Available for sale while supplies last

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
Brewbound Podcast
03/11 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.