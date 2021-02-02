Harpoon and Mike’s Pastry Release Cannoli Stout and New Barrel-Aged Variant

BOSTON — One of the few sweet spots of 2020 is back for a second time in the form of craft beer and cannolis! This February, Harpoon Brewery and Mike’s Pastry have partnered again to brew up their limited release beer — Harpoon Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout. The 7.3% ABV beer is made with Mike’s Pastry’s hand-made cannoli shells, cocoa nibs, lactose and vanilla, recreating the flavor profile of the famed dessert from Hanover Street.

In addition to their original cannoli-inspired stout, Harpoon will be releasing a 9.0% ABV version of the beer that was aged in rye whiskey barrels to accentuate its creamy vanilla characteristics and provide notes of cinnamon, caramel, and rye spice. Both beers will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs starting on Tuesday, February 2nd, for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for the classic Cannoli Stout and $16.99 for the Barrel-Aged variant. Both can be found at Harpoon’s Boston and Vermont Beer Halls, at retailers across Massachusetts, and in select markets throughout the Northeast.

For those craving a little extra sweetness, cannoli fans can also take the whole Mike’s Pastry experience home with a HarpoonMike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout & Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Kit. The kits are available at Harpoon’s Boston Beer Hall for $45 and contain a 4-pack of Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout, 6 cannoli shells, filling, and toppings. Mini cannolis will also be available for order at the brewery for a limited time (details below).

For every case of the beer sold, Harpoon will once again donate a portion of proceeds to Christmas in the City, a Boston-based local non-profit that provides financial support to families experiencing homelessness and poverty.

About the Harpoon Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout

Cacao nibs and dark roasted malts create some pronounced notes of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and mocha, while the lactose and vanilla give the beer a creamy mouthfeel and ricotta-like sweetness. Along with some slightly sweet toasted malts, all the specialty ingredients combine to make a complex but perfectly approachable milk stout.

WHERE & WHEN:

Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Kit Pickup

Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Avenue, Boston

Wednesday, Feb. 3,3 – 8pm

Available for takeout only, mustbe 21+ to order and pick up

Mini Mike’s Pastry Cannolis

Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Avenue, Boston

Tuesday, Feb. 3 – 4

Available for sale while supplies last