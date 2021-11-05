Harlem Hops and Brooklyn Brewery Release ‘HBCU Homecoming’ Porter

BROOKLYN, New York – The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities)-educated partners of Harlem Hops (Kim Harris, Stacey Lee Spratt and Kevin Bradford) are thrilled to announce the drop of Harlem Hopes HBCUHomecoming, a Porter brewed in collaboration with renowned Brooklyn Brewery! The beer was aged in bourbon barrels provided by award-winning Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. A delicious, definitively Fall Porter, this collab combines the mastery of top Black artisans and the finest ingredients.

Kim reflects on the origin of the beer: “Homecoming is a love letter to our HBCU’s. Since COVID has made it difficult for us to come together and celebrate in person, we wanted to offer a ‘homecoming in a can’, bringing the flavor of our beloved HBCUs to your fingertips, and tastebuds.”

Label art by Harlem-born artist Roosevelt “Black Rose” Taylor.

A QR code on the label leads to a custom Homecoming playlist by another HBCU alum, Howard University-educated DJ C. Devone!

Brooklyn Brewery’s brewmaster Garrett Oliver says, “We brewed Homecoming as a classic smooth strong Porter. The beer marries perfectly with Uncle Nearest’s oak-driven vanilla, coconut and cinnamon notes. Homecoming is rich enough to never get boring, but sleek enough for pints with friends and family.”

Where To Find HBCU Homecoming:

It’s available on tap and in 16oz cans, exclusively at Harlem Hops, at the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room and at some of the team’s favorite craft beer spots, who will be donating a portion of proceeds to Harlem Hopes: Bierwax, Sampler BK, Camela’s Tasting Room, Draught Industries, Beer Noggin, The Local Nyack, Eddie’s Roadhouse, Mohawk Taproom, Luke’s Lobster, Whitman’s Hudson Yards, and Wolf & Warrior.

Harlem Hopes is a 501c3 with national recognition that provides scholarships to offset the cost of college education to native Harlem residents. The goal is to close opportunity gaps that disproportionately affect students of color and students from low-income families wanting to continue their dream of obtaining a college degree from an HBCU.

For More Information:

https://brooklynbrewery.com