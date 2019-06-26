Half Acre Beer Co. Announces Summer Special Release Lineup

CHICAGO — Following the release of Bodem IPA, its newest year-round beer, the Chicago brewery presents the following monthly special releases in both classic and boundary-pushing styles.

Each special release is available in Half Acre’s Lincoln and Balmoral taprooms (4257 N. Lincoln Ave., 2050 W. Balmoral Ave.) the weekend prior to the public distribution dates listed below. All are $15.99 for a four-pack except for LagerTown Octoberfest, which is $9.99.

Here is Half Acre’s special-release schedule for the summer:

Beer Hates Astronauts (7.7%)

Release: Monday, June 3

This collaborative IPA was inspired by the graphic novel series “God Hates Astronauts” and its creator, Chicago artistRyan Browne, whose artwork adorns the label. If you could drink Browne’s work, it would taste like this: a colorful collision of apricot, mango and orange atop a toasted biscuit, with a dry finish. Main characters are Citra hops andVienna malt.

Deep Space Double IPA (10%)

Release: Monday, July 8

The amplified version of Space, Half Acre’s house IPA, which was named after one of the brewery’s first regular customers. Big hops balanced by just-right sweetness.

Double Daisy Cutter (8%)

Release: Monday, Aug. 5

Half Acre turns up the weight and power of its flagship Daisy Cutter for a celebration of flavors from their original pathway—dank, dry and resinous.

LagerTown Octoberfest (5.2%)

Release: Sunday, Sept. 1

Half Acre honors the centuries-old Munich tradition with this rich, malty, crisp beer that welcomes cooler days ahead and embodies everything positive about enjoying beer with friends.

WAND Double IPA (7.8%)

Release: Monday, Sept. 2

An imperial brewed with malted oats, malted wheat and Vienna malt alongside Simcoe, Amarillo and Mosaic hops for a freshly budded double with reverberating forest fruits.

About Half Acre Beer Co.

Half Acre Beer Co. is invested in each end of the brewing spectrum: time-honored classics and experimental, sensory-expanding releases. Founded in 2007 by Gabriel Magliaro, the company has evolved from a15-barrel brewhouse on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood into two breweries producing over 45,000 barrels annually; two taprooms serving comfortably elevated, delicious food; a workshop for custom tap handles; and a direct-to-consumer store that brings the communal Half Acre experience full circle. Its diverse portfolio ranges from the decade-old flagship Daisy Cutter Pale Ale, one of the original tallboy canned craft beers, to taproom-only wyld beers. In 2018, the company ranked 13th in Craft Beer & Brewing’s survey of best medium-sized breweries in the U.S. Half Acre as a company is made up of humans that respect one another, consider integrity a benchmark for success and appreciate your interest in what they make. Half Acre is at 4257 N. Lincoln Ave. and 2050 W. Balmoral Ave. For more, go to halfacrebeer.com.