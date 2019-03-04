Guthrie CiderWorks Expands Distribution to Greater Los Angeles Area

SAN DIEGO – Guthrie CiderWorks, a San Diego based craft cider company announced that it is expanding distribution to the greater Los Angeles area. Guthrie has partnered with DM Vineyards & Partners to increase coverage throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Alongside this market expansion, Guthrie will introduce its latest lineup of ciders: Brut, Rosé and Cherry.

“Sales in San Diego have increased significantly since the introduction of our new bottles in late October of 2018,” said Horacio Devoto, founder and CEO at Guthrie. “This is a great opportunity for us, and we are getting great excitement from customers in these new markets.”

Guthrie started production in 2017 in the Miramar/Sorrento Valley area of San Diego. It specializes in dry, low sugar ciders that appeal to both cider and wine drinkers. Guthrie ciders are available in San Diego County throughout a network of restaurants, bars and retailers (Barons, BevMo, Bottlecraft, Bristol Farms, Cost Plus World Market, Frazier Farms, Jimbo’s, Lazy Acres and others), and at its tasting room at 6496 Marindustry Drive, Suite D, San Diego.

For more information about Guthrie CiderWorks, visit www.guthriecider.com and on Instagram @guthrie_ciderworks and Facebook @guthriecider.

About Guthrie CiderWorks

Guthrie CiderWorks makes ciders that are different from the sweet, mass market ciders. Guthrie uses a craft fermentation method to create dry, complex ciders. All Guthrie ciders are made from all-natural ingredients, gluten-free and low in sugar. Guthrie ciders are crafted, fermented and bottled in San Diego, California.

