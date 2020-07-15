Gunwhale Ales Expands Distribution to All of Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Gunwhale Ales officially announces another expansion of its distribution footprint to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as its home market of Orange County and previously distributed San Diego County. The partnership with Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego allows a consolidation of efforts to supply the entire Southern California region. Gunwhale is looking to meet demand by supplying more packaged beer from its production facility and taproom in Orange, California, which was opened in late 2019.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Gunwhale Ales. Great brand, great liquid and, most importantly, great people. Craft Los Angeles is looking forward to quickly fulfilling the untapped demand for Gunwhale Ales and building the brand throughout Southern California” said Kyle Sartanowicz, General Manager of Craft LA and Craft SD.

The team behind Gunwhale hopes to succeed in the vibrant and competitive market through culinary driven beers that are both intensely flavored and highly drinkable. The increased cellar capacity, decoction kettle and mash filter at their new production facility will be put to use across their portfolio. It also has allowed the brewery to focus the future of its original location in Costa Mesa on smaller batch, experimental and mixed fermentation brewing.

Bobby Fitzgerald, (Gunwhale’s Co-Founder) shares, “We have always hoped to reach the many beer fans outside of our home market of Orange County, but could not do so without our new facility humming along and our distribution plan in place. This is a thrilling time for us to be aligning with Craft LA and Craft SD, and we are very confident in their ability to service our loyal customers and reach new retailers who have been reaching out and waiting. We can’t wait to offer our take on “West Coast farmhouse” beers that are intriguing to consumers. These are beers that speak to both the heritage and lifestyle of Southern California. The unique equipment, techniques, and nuanced decisions we are making will help people fall in love with our approach to beer.”

Initially Gunwhale will be offering the following beers across the region:

BAIT BALL IPA – 6.6% ABV, a modern, unfiltered West Coast style IPA with big dry hop of Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic. (16oz cans and draft kegs)

SURFBIRD – 4.8% ABV, an easy-drinking California Golden Ale with Honey Malt sweetness and low bitterness from American hops. (12oz cans and draft kegs)

TROPICAL DOWNPOUR Hazy IPA – 7.1% ABV, a Hazy IPA brewed with Pilsner and White Wheat malt. Sultry tropical fruit notes from a double dry hop schedule of Mosaic, Cascade & Cashmere. (16oz cans and draft kegs)

NARRABEEN DDH Hazy DIPA – 8.3% ABV, an Imperial IPA chock full of citrus, melon and tropical fruit notes. Double dry-hopped with Mosaic & Galaxy hops. (16oz cans and draft kegs)

ACROSS THE STARS Bohemian Pilsner – 5.3% ABV, a crisp Czech style lager built upon Pilsner and Vienna Malt and Saaz hops. (Draft kegs only)

The company will also offer smaller amounts from their focused portfolio of farmhouse-inspired beers, including the barrel-aged, mixed fermentation, and wild specialty labels that they have become known for.

About Gunwhale

Gunwhale beers strike a balance between the raw, wild spirit of farmhouse brewing, and the pioneering hop forward styles of California. We have an obsession with yeast driven Saisons, aromatic, hoppy pale beers, and other rustic, wild and sour ales. This gives our beers uncommon qualities that are both surprisingly delicate and nuanced, yet refined and robust in their simplicity. From bright, billowy summer ales to rustic, fortifying stormers that stand up to the rougher seas, Gunwhale makes beers that reflect the culinary and cultural heritage of the West Coast.

Visit Gunwhale’s brewery taprooms in Costa Mesa and Orange, California, or find updates about stockists, events, and beer releases at gunwhaleales.com. Follow @gunwhaleales on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego

Family owned and operated, with roots dating back to the 1800’s, The Sheehan Family Companies are an East Coast distribution institution, headquartered in Kingston, MA. In 2012, they set their sights on a West Coast outpost, with Kyle Sartanowicz moving out from their home territory to establish Craft San Diego. 2013 saw the acquisition of a small company in LA, which was renamed Craft Los Angeles. In 2016, Kyle took over as General Manager of both operations. Craft LA and SD have built a world class portfolio of brands like Bell’s, Carlsberg, and Kronenbourg, as well as a slew of California brands like El Segundo, Latitude 33, Figueroa Mountain, and a burgeoning spirits portfolio.

For More Information

www.gunwhaleales.com