Greenport Harbor Brewery Releases Far Out There New England Style IPA

GREENPORT, N.Y. — You won’t have to travel far for Far Out There, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s latest edition to its lineup of iconic brews, a juicy New England style IPA.

The new “hopped up IPA series” will be found wherever you might find your other GHBC bottled favorites, such as Harbor Ale, Otherside IPA and Black Duck Porter.

“The idea was to have a series of crazy hop-centric beers for the public, to have more interesting styles available to a wider group of people,” said Pat Alfred, head brewer and brains behind the innovative brews coming out through Greenport’s OG series.

Far Out There will be GHBC’s first New England style IPA made available through distribution, with new variations in the series being released on a quarterly basis through experiments with hops and malts. The first edition features pilsner flaked barley, hopped with denali, mosaic and citra hops, giving it piney, dank, cannabis notes and juicy tropical fruit flavors that have made the New England IPA one of the most pursued styles today.

As to what’s in store for the series, Far Out There will experiment with hops and grain sourced entirely from the North Fork, keeping Far Out There close to home.

“The series is our chance to really experiment with hops and the flavors and intensity of hops and still get it to the widest group of people possible,” explained Alfred.

As is the philosophy behind the OG series, and Greenport Harbor Brewing Company at large, it’s all about pushing the boundaries and appealing to the community that surrounds us, as far out there as possible.

The OG Series

An acronym for Original Greenport, OG refers to beer the brewery produces at its first location, a former firehouse in the maritime village. When its larger place in Peconic opened, the original facility was designated a site for smaller batch beers and indulging experimental whims and has since yielded a number of impressive releases, including an ongoing series of milkshake IPAs: thick, sweet, creamy ales made with lactose, oats and high-pectin fruits.

About the Greenport Harbor Brewery Company

Inspired by the landscape, ingredients and hardworking values of the North Fork, we’re committed to creating the most exceptional beer in two small craft breweries at the end of Long Island. No short cuts, inferior ingredients, no phoning it in. We live deep. Greenport Harbor Brewery Tasting Room & Restaurant is located at 42155 Main Road, Peconic, New York. The original tasting room is located at 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport, New York.