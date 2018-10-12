Green Man Brewery Releases Van Hazy IPA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of Asheville’s oldest breweries, Green Man Brewery, has their production cranked to 11 and putting out rockin’ IPAs. The brewery may not be known for their hazy IPAs, but their take on the style is starting to cause a riot in town.

Inspired by the classic rockers of the 60s through the 90s, Green Man’s most recent hazy IPA releases are rockin’ out. Van Hazy IPA, a double dry-hopped haze bomb featuring Amarillo, Mosaic, and El Dorado is an eruption of hoppiness. Taking its name from the group Van Halen, its only one of many to soon be released with artist or song related names.

Since its release, the beer is one of the breweries fastest moving brews, if not surpassing their locals’ favorite, Trickster IPA, known for its sensational tropical flavor.

Van Hazy IPA is the first of many juicy hazy IPAs to be released soon from the brewery, but they plan to look to some of the greats for inspiration to name their creations. Next on the list and true to style will be Cold November Haze, a beer inspired by Guns ’N’ Roses. If the beer alone didn’t speak for itself, the equally inspired merch that pair with the beers rock too.

Hopefully with the continued success with these creative rock band pun beers, Green Man will continue to can and take the upcoming hazy IPAs to the surrounding territories and give the people what they want… an awesome show. However, in this case, it’s a beer to remember.

Keep your eyes open for upcoming tour dates and releases from Green Man.