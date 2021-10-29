Green Man Brewery Releases Second LUV ALL IPA

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – We’re excited to share that Green Man Brewery just introduced their second rendition of LUV ALL, an India pale ale that is sure to be adored not only for the way it will thrill your tastebuds, but because of the impactful meaning behind it. All profits from the sale of this beer will be donated to Blue Ridge Pride (BRP), an Asheville based organization that supports Western North Carolina’s LGBTQIA+ and allied communities by promoting equality, safety and quality of life through advocacy, celebration, education and service.

This LUV ALL comes after Green Man’s first rendition of the partnership beer with Blue Ridge Pride, which debuted in 2019 and helped contribute to the $7,500 worth of grants BPR gave out to local groups that demonstrably support the local LGBTQIA+ communities.

Though the name remains the same, beer lovers can expect a different flavor profile than the original Brut IPA. Brewed with fresh grapefruit puree, this 7% ABV hazy IPA is bursting with sweet, juicy notes of papaya, apricot and orange. It’s thirst quenching, pleasantly addicting and all for an extraordinary cause.

LUV ALL is available in six- packs of 12 oz. cans at the Green Mansion (27 Buxton Ave.) and Dirty Jack’s (23 Buxton Ave.) for a limited time.

https://www.getgreenman.com/online-store/Luv-All-p409353782