Green Man Brewery Partners with Chemist Spirits to Make 25th Anniversary Whiskey

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – To commemorate Green Man Brewery’s 25th anniversary occurring in March 2022, Green Man has partnered with their South Slope neighbor Chemist Spirits to create a one-of-a-kind Single Malt Whiskey.

Though Green Man’s specialty will always be producing high quality, traditional English style ales, Green Man’s signature use of Golden Promise malt in many of their flagship beers inspired this 100% Golden Promise special edition whiskey to celebrate their journey over the past quarter-century. Distilled in Chemist’s hand-hammered, direct-fired, copper alembic stills, then aged in freshly charred American white oak barrels, this smooth spirit showcases hints of toasted biscuit, coconut, malty vanilla and caramel.

“This collaboration has so much meaning to us,” shares Green Man Brewery Owner Dennis Thies. “Not only is this whiskey an emblem of the past 25 years of our brewery, but it’s also a celebration of craftsmanship and the South Slope.”

Chemist spirits is a family-owned and female-led distillery inspired by prohibition-era alcohol culture, with nine other liquor varietals, specializing in gin.

750ml bottles will be available for purchase at the official launch party on Saturday, November 6 from 2- 6 p.m. at the Chemist located at 151 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801. Asheville Humane Society will be joining the event with an Ambassador pup for guests to meet, and $1 of every bottle sold that day will go directly to providing second chances for the helpless and homeless animals of the AVL community.

For More Information:

https://www.greenmanbrewery.com