Green Man Brewery Launches LUV AVL Brut IPA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville is a welcoming city. The music, the beer, the arts – and the surrounding hills — all cry welcome. The city is diverse, eclectic and all kinds of weird. It is perfect. No matter your age, gender identity, country of origin or sexual orientation, Asheville has its arms open wide to accept and give you the space to thrive and truly be yourself. You can see this throughout town, especially at some of the bars and breweries.

Beer has served as a social elixir for centuries. Conversations increase and so does the possibility of meeting new and interesting people. Your worldview gets a little bigger. Bars exist for the purpose of socializing in a joyful atmosphere–while imbibing something delicious.

Green Man Brewery’s newest beer takes this tradition a step further. Like the brewery, LUV AVL is all about welcome and inclusion.

Green Man Brewery went through a series of batches to perfect its recipe for LUV AVL. This dry, light-bodied IPA is deceivingly drinkable. Pleasing hop aromas and bright effervescence shine through this unique brew.

But, as good as this beer is, it is about so much more than the product. It is about the notion that we are at our best when we share our lives with one another in a spirit of welcome and equality. Green Man Brewery is partnering with the Blue Ridge Pride Center, an organization that shares this vision. Last year, Blue Ridge Pride launched a new annual event, the Welcoming Communities of WNC procession through Asheville. This year, it is launching the Blue Ridge Pride Community Partnership Fund. The fund goes directly to support local organizations that promote equality, safety and quality of life for western North Carolina’s LGBTQ and allied communities.

The brewery will donate ALL profits from the sale of LUV AVL to this fund. Green Man hopes that putting this product on every shelf it can reach will reinforce the idea that we are stronger as a community when we come together as our authentic selves. This is true for the LGBTQ+ community; it is true for all of our community.

It may only be a contribution of smaller-scale, but it’s Green Man’s way of showing their LUV. This beer should be hitting shelves in the coming month. If you find yourself wanting this beer now, it is available on draft in Green Man’s taproom at 27 Buxton Avenue in Asheville.