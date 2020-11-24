Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company Releases 2 New Beers

WORCESTER, Mass. — Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, is releasing two brand new IPAs in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lucidity

Brewed to be a clear, but juicy Imperial offering that will be the latest installment in the ‘8 is the New 5’ series of 8% ABV beers. The series was launched years ago with V, which went on to become one of Greater Good’s most popular flagship beers. Lucidity is hopped with El Dorado, Idaho 7, and Citra.

“A lot of people know us for our hazy imperial offerings like Pulp, Pulp Daddy, and GG Vibes,” said J.T. Ethier, who oversees sales and marketing operations as the Greater Good Beer & Brand Evangelist. “We wanted to take a swing at a nice, clear IPA that is still juicy but cuts through the haze, aptly named: Lucidity.”

WOOO!!

Brewed as an Imperial NEIPA and dry hopped with Sabro, Ella, and Idaho 7, this 10% ABV beer pays homage to Greater Good’s hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts, often referred to as ‘the Woo.’ The beer carries huge notes of tropical punch and citrus, with pineapple, guava, and orange shining through.

“We’re excited about this one for a lot of reasons,” continued Ethier. “We love being part of the Worcester community and wanted to brew something that was a nod to our brewery’s hometown. It’s also a call out to WWE Wrestling Legend Ric Flair’s signature outburst, and yes, there is a surprise for all you Ric Flair fans out there. Stay tuned.”

Lucidity and WOOO!! will both be available in 16oz. can four-packs for curbside pickup and in distribution starting next week. These and all available Greater Good beers can be ordered online directly from the brewery at https://greatergoodimperials.com/reserve-beer/.

Find Greater Good on social media: @greatergoodimperials on Instagram and @greatergoodimperials on Facebook.

About Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America’s First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA, Greater Good brews a variety of Imperial-strength, high quality Double IPAs, Milk Porters, and Hard Seltzer. They also operate a Test Kitchen producing world-class pub fare, and the Soul Purpose line of lower-ABV beers, which include session IPAs and lagers. Something for everyone. To learn more, visit https://greatergoodimperials.com/.