Great Lakes Brewing Collaborates with O.A.R on ‘The Mighty Lager’

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the creation of The Mighty Lager, a limited edition Session Amber Lager brewed in collaboration with rock band O.A.R. The light, toasty, encore worthy beer named for the band’s 2019 album The Mighty, will be available in 16 oz. cans throughout Northeast Ohio and at select O.A.R shows this summer.

The collaboration developed organically when a GLBC Columbus sales rep and O.A.R fan discovered the band’s desire to create their own beer with the right partner. After conversations between the band and GLBC over a few pints, collaborating just felt right. “We have a lot in common,” said Bridget Barrett, GLBC’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “Music and beer are already a perfect pairing, and our shared history of craftsmanship, storytelling, building communities, and making people happy make this a feelgood partnership.”

Members of the band visited Great Lakes Brewing Co. in March to meet with Brewmaster Mark Hunger and Pub Brewer Steve Forman to develop the beer’s flavor profile and sample a small test batch. The band returned in May to help brew The Mighty Lager which will be canned at Great Lakes Brewing Co. this June. O.A.R saxophonist and guitarist Jerry DePizzo said of the collaboration, “We set out to create a very drinkable beer that everyone can enjoy, especially with friends. The Mighty Lager is certainly worthy of the name, and perfect for the tailgate, backyard bbq, and summertime concert. The only thing better than the beer at Great Lakes Brewing is the people who make it.”

The Mighty Lager is a light, smooth sessionable amber lager with toasty malt flavors and a clean finish. Already known for brewing award winning lagers like their iconic Dortmunder Gold Lager, GLBC wanted to join O.A.R in creating the ideal summer tour companion. Its lower alcohol content and crushability make The Mighty Lager a great summer sipper. Brewer Mark Hunger notes that this brew is deceptively complex. “It’s light and drinkable, but still packs a ton of rich malt flavor and a pleasant hop aroma.”

The Mighty Lager will be available for a limited time at select Northeast Ohio retailers beginning this June, in 16 oz. can 4-Packs packaged in Cleveland by GLBC and Iron Heart Canning Co. The Mighty Lager cans will available at select O.A.R tour stops all summer long. Cans will feature artwork from O.A.R’s 9th full-length album The Mighty, which released on March 29, 2019.

The Mighty Lager:

ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 20

Flavor: Smooth, light, and refreshing with toasty malt flavors.

Package: 4-Pack 16 oz. Cans

Availability: Limited. Available starting June, 2019 at the GLBC gift shop, select Ohio retailers, and participating O.A.R tour venues.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility. For more information visit greatlakesbrewing.com.

About O.A.R

O.A.R. first began to develop their unique sound while in high school in Rockville, Maryland. With three albums under their belt before they finished college, the band began pursuing their musical dreams full time in the summer of 2001. By the end of 2008, the band had released six studio albums and three live double disc CDs. To date, O.A.R. has sold close to 2 million albums and more than 2 million concert tickets, including two sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. O.A.R. has performed on such national TV shows as The Today Show, Live with Kelly and Michael, CONAN, and the 2015 Special Olympics Opening Ceremony. In 2015, they performed in New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration to a live audience of over 1.5 million. 2016 marked the band’s 20th anniversary with the release of their new album, XX; a career-spanning collection that shines a light on key moments from the band’s illustrious career. O.A.R’s ninth studio album, The Mighty, was released in spring 2019.