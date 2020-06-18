Great Lakes Brewing Co. Adds Statewide Distribution in Virginia

CLEVELAND – Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces plans to distribute their award-winning ales and lagers throughout the entire state of Virginia.

Beginning June 29, Ohio’s original craft brewery will be distributed throughout the entire state of Virginia through a partnership with Specialty Beverage. GLBC’s expanded Virginia distribution footprint will include Greater Richmond, Williamsburg, Norfolk, Hampton Roads, and Virginia Beach. GLBC first entered Virginia in 2012.

Customers can expect to find GLBC’s year-round family of beers including flagship Dortmunder Gold Lager and the dry-hopped citrus-forward Great Lakes IPA, now available in cans. Other favorites like Edmund Fitzgerald Porter, Burning River Pale Ale, Commodore Perry IPA, and Eliot Ness Amber Lager will be available year-round, along with special seasonal releases like GLBC’s award-winning Oktoberfest.

Customers can follow @GLBCinDMV on Twitter and Instagram for area news, events, and releases.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.

About Specialty Beverage

Originally founded in 1991, Specialty Beverage of Virginia was started as a small craft and import distributing business. Over the next two decades, craft boomed and Specialty was acquired by the L. Knife and Son companies. With two warehouses, Specialty Beverage distributes a portfolio of craft beer, imports, ciders, wines, cocktail mixers and sodas. Specialty has also implemented an eco-friendly waste management and recycling program to be more environmentally responsible.