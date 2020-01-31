Great Divide Brewing Co. Partners With Pablo’s Coffee on Coffee Porter

DENVER – Two Denver businesses with roots stretching back to the mid-90s have teamed up to explore how their two crafts can interact. The result is Great Divide Brewing Co.’s latest Tank Farm release, Coffee Porter, brewed with barrel aged beans from Pablo’s Coffee.

“We’ve utilized Pablo’s beans for our beers and our coffee makers here at Great Divide for years,” said marketing manager, Matt Sandy. “When we contemplated brewing a coffee porter, Pablo’s was the obvious choice and we brainstormed a process to give this particular coffee porter a little extra prestige.”

Though a Coffee Porter might sound simple on the surface, the resulting brew is the culmination of a unique, multi-step process. After de-barreling and packaging the 2019 edition of Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout, select barrels were transported to Pablo’s Coffee where they were filled with green coffee beans from Mexico and aged to perfection. Once the beans had been imparted with flavor of whiskey, stout and barrel, they were roasted, ground and returned to Great Divide to brew this Coffee Porter.

“We chose organically grown Mexican coffee produced by Serranos for its inherent chocolate and caramel sweetness and low moisture content,” explained Pablo’s Head Roaster/Green Buyer, Brian Gerhard. “We tasted the beans as they slowly absorbed the inherent Yeti and whiskey flavors from the barrels, rotating them regularly to ensure that each bean had adequate contact time with the barrel. At the 7-day mark we were ready to roast. We went with a smaller than normal, fast roast to try and maintain the wonderful whiskey and oak aromatics. We couldn’t be happier with the end result of both the coffee and the beer.”

Coffee Porter will be a new edition to Great Divide’s limited release Tank Farm series and will be tapped in both taprooms on Jan. 31. The day will also feature Pablo’s cold brew made with the same barrel aged beans. The beer will be available in 12oz 6-packs in retail starting Feb 1. A limited run of barrel aged beans will be available at Pablo’s locations and at select retailers.

About Great Divide Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character?isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit?www.greatdivide.com.