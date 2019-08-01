Goodwood Brewing Names New Head Brewer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Goodwood Brewing announced that Brian Clark has been selected as head brewer and will oversee all brewing operations. He will take over leading the company’s talented and dedicated production staff effective immediately.

Clark has been with Goodwood Brewing since 2016 and has advanced from packing technician to filter technician to brewer to head brewer. Clark received his brewing training at the Siebel Institute of Technology. Prior to brewing, Clark was a crew chief in the United States Air Force and served for six years.

Over the years he has worked diligently to improve quality and consistency across the Goodwood portfolio, and brought a work ethic and process driven approach that has changed the culture of Goodwood operation. “Brian has distinguished himself thru his dedication to product quality, consistency and overall production management. As a cicerone, Brian brings another level of appreciation and discernment to his craft,” said Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff.

About Goodwood Brewing

Goodwood Brewing is located in the heart of downtown Louisville, KY. The brewery is dedicated to making beers that have been touched by wood; whether in reclaimed oak casks once used to house bourbon, red wine, tequila, rum and brandy or seasoned on oak, hemp, poplar or ash. Goodwood’s “shade-grown beers” are all touched by the natural gradations of reclaimed casks and other wood types for flavorful expressions that are unique to Goodwood. Just like the bourbon Kentucky is famous for, all of Goodwood’s beers begin with limestone water. The gents behind Goodwood are some of Louisville’s longest-serving brewing veterans, producing craft beer since 1988. Goodwood is available in KY, TN, IN, MN, OH, WV, VA, AL, OK, TN, GA, SC, FL, TX, KS, and NC.