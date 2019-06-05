Goodwood Brewing Expands Distribution to North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Goodwood Brewing Co. has expanded distribution into North Carolina. Goodwood is partnering with Freedom Beverage Company for statewide coverage. Both parties are excited to bring Goodwood’s award-winning beers to new and existing fans in the Tarheel State. Keep a look out for Goodwood Brewing launch events at local North Carolina establishments.

“North Carolina is the craft beer hub of the east coast. We have enjoyed tremendous success in the Boarder states of VA, SC and TN,” said Ted Mitzlaff, Goodwood Brewing CEO. “Freedom Beverage’s focus on high end craft makes them an ideal market partner, and we look forward to sharing Goodwood with the great people of North Carolina.”

Freedom Beverage Company will offer Goodwood’s year-round portfolio as well as many seasonal selections. These include Hemp Gose, Walnut Brown Ale, Louisville Lager, IPA, Spruce Tip IPA, APA, Bourbon Barrel Ale, Bourbon Barrel Stout and El Gozador (Tequila barrel aged Gose).

Beer brand manager for Freedom Beverage, Jeff York, added: “We are very excited to partner with Goodwood Brewing Company to offer distribution for the vast majority of the state of NC. It is important to us at Freedom to offer our customers only the best beer & wine from all over the world. Goodwood offers uniquely different craft beers to our portfolio with their commitment to making beer that is touched by wood at some point in the brewing process. We are eager to showcase the Goodwood brand and look forward to the success this synergy between our two companies will generate.”

Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Kansas, and now North Carolina. Goodwood Brewing looks forward to extending their current reach throughout 2019 to new states and territories, to bring their unique beers to craft-beer lovers across the region!

About Freedom Beverage Company

Founded in 2002, Freedom Beverage Company, supplies the vast array of independent retail, specialty chains, and on-premise businesses across North Carolina. Located in Greensboro, at their 30,000 sq. ft., temperature-controlled facility, Freedom Beverage serves major North Carolina markets including, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, and Wilmington.