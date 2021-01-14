Golden Road Brewing Releases Passion Wolf Hazy IPA

LOS ANGELES – Golden Road Brewing has released Passion Wolf Hazy IPA, a fruited hazy IPA with passion fruit, marking the California-inspired brewery’s first official release of the new year. Gold in color with a light-medium body, Passion Wolf Hazy IPA is bursting with passion fruit flavor which complements the hop character of the El Dorado, Cascade, and Citra hops bringing notes of fruit punch and citrus.

“There were many factors that inspired Passion Wolf Hazy IPA. First off, we love brewing IPAs and we’re always looking for new and exciting directions to go,” said Brewmaster Victor Novak. “We quickly dove head first into the Haze Craze since we love how they’re so yeast and ester driven. They’re also lower in bitterness, which allows the big, tropical and citrus notes of our favorite hops to pop. Layering passion fruit to complement the hops just brought the whole thing to another level.”

The bright and tropical beer (7.0% ABV) is available year-round in 12oz six-packs now in select markets. Beginning on February 1, Passion Wolf Hazy IPA will also be available within Golden Road’s new Wolf Pack IPA variety pack alongside fan-favorites Wolf Pup Session IPA and Hazy Pup IPA.

$1 from each Passion Wolf Hazy IPA six-pack and variety pack sold in Golden Road’s home region will directly benefit Wags & Walks, a 501c3 dog rescue organization, further expanding the long-standing partnership (up to $50,000).

To find Passion Wolf Hazy IPA near you, visit: https://www.goldenroad.la/beerfinder.

About Golden Road Brewing

In 2011, beer enthusiast Meg Gill co-founded Golden Road Brewing to bring delicious, California-inspired craft beer to the Los Angeles area. Beginning with its headquarters in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Golden Road has since become the city’s largest craft brewer with beer and food concepts at Grand Central Market and LAX as well as a state-of-the-art brewery and tasting room in Anaheim and a beer garden in Sacramento. In 2015, Golden Road partnered with Anheuser-Busch to gain access to more resources and help expand distribution. As a member of Brewers Collective, the craft business unit of Anheuser-Busch, Golden Road is committed to quality, communities and innovation with a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer. Now available nationwide at nearly 70,000 locations, Golden Road’s year-round offerings include Mango Cart, Wolf Pup Session IPA, Fruit Cart Hard Seltzer as well as small batch releases of experimental beers.