Global Hop Supplier Yakima Chief Hops Welcomes New Outside Members to Executive Board of Directors

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% farmer owned global hop supplier, is pleased to announce the addition of two new board members from outside YCH’s network of family farms. On December 17, Janine Terrano and Ted Strong officially joined the Yakima Chief Hops Board of Directors.

For more than 30 years, Yakima Chief Hops has held a mission of connecting multigenerational family hop farms of the Pacific Northwest to the finest brewers across the globe. Owned by 15 different hop growing families, YCH supplies quality hop products for the entire brewing community, including macro, craft, nano and home brewers. As YCH continues to enhance their business in all aspects, from corporate sustainability to innovative technology, they have invited new outside board members to offer their unique insights to the team. Both members provide valuable knowledge that enables continuous improvement in their different areas of experience.

“Rooted in a culture of continuous improvement, Yakima Chief Hops has been focused on adding diverse expertise and perspectives to our Board of Directors,” said YCH CEO Ryan Hopkins. “With our clear mission, vision and values, this increased diversity at the Board level is going to allow this great company to continue making meaningful strides towards being the global hop supplier of choice for our growers, brewers, suppliers and employees.”

Ted Strong has spent decades serving countless federal and tribal groups, including the President’s Council on Sustainable Development, the Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission, and the Yakama Nation. He brings a tremendous work history rooted in sustainability, environmentalism, tribal judiciary as well as economic development focused on tribal and international cultures. Ted will add great wisdom to YCH’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and their commitment to enriching local and global communities.

Janine is a successful entrepreneur who has thrived in her business of providing technologies that focus on the secure movement and management of data between disparate components, devices, platforms, and systems. She has expertise in helping large government and commercial agencies incorporate new technology into their growing organizations. Janine currently serves on the board of Columbia Bank and is a member of their Audit and Risk Management committees.

‘We are extremely fortunate to have Janine and Ted agree to join the board of Yakima Chief Hops,” said Mike Smith, YCH Board Chair and grower owner from Loftus Ranches. “They each bring incredible wisdom in very important areas and will be able to provide valuable guidance as we continue to pursue our mission of best serving our local and global communities.”

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/