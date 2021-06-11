GLBC Introduces Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the release of new seasonal Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA, beginning June 21 throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint in Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Packs and Draft.

Brewed with Trident™, Zappa®, and Simcoe® hops, Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA swirls up a tempest of tropical fruit aromas and flavors with each sip. Lush and powerful notes of passion fruit, citrus, and pine burst forth across the palate, finishing with a subtle wave of soft bitterness.

Tidal Fury is the first Imperial Hazy IPA in GLBC’s packaged portfolio. Taking inspiration from the Trident™ hop and the beer’s epic rush of tropical fruit flavor, the can’s electrifying artwork features a tempestuous sea king imagined by artist Sam Hadley.

GLBC’s Imperial IPA Series combines bold flavors, premium ingredients, and legendary lore. Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA joins fan favorites Chillwave Double IPA, Lake Erie Monster Imperial IPA, Nosferatu Imperial Red IPA, and November’s upcoming new release: Dank Demon Imperial Dank IPA.

Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA releases June 11 in the GLBC gift shop, and June 21 throughout GLBC’s distribution footprint in 16 oz. Can 4-Packs and Draft.

About Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA:

Flavor: Summon a mighty, swirling citrus storm with rolling waves of passion fruit

ABV: 8.0%

IBU: 40

Packages: Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Packs, Draft

Release: June

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.

For More Information:

https://www.greatlakesbrewing.com