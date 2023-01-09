GLBC Announces 2023 Lineup, New Brands, Cans, for 35th Anniversary Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) enters its 35th year of independent craft brewing with an exciting mix of innovative new beverages and celebratory releases that nod to the brewery’s storied legacy and continued commitment to the craft.

INTRODUCING VIBACIOUS DOUBLE IPA GLBC’s

first year-round Double IPA releases to all markets in March in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs, 19.2 oz. Cans, and Draft.Vibacious is a remarkably smooth 9.0% Double IPA brewed with a blend of Apollo, Cashmere, and Citra hops for bright and bold aroma and flavor. Its low bitternessand big, expressive flavor make it a unique hop-forward offering in GLBC’s year-round portfolio. Vibacious made its draft debut at the Great Lakes Experience at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in fall, 2022, and is the brewery’s first 19.2 oz. Can release.

HOP MADNESS IPA VARIETY PACK

Also releasing inMarch is the brand new Hop Madness IPA Variety Pack, a 12-Can Variety Pack comprising a mix of favorite, new, and rotating IPAs. Each pack includes the newVibacious Double IPA, TropiCoastal Tropical IPA, Hazecraft IPA, and aSmall Batch Rotator IPA exclusive to the Hop Madness Variety Pack. FOUR NEW SEASONAL BRANDS IN CANS GLBC continues to innovate and experiment with its seasonal portfolio beginning in March with the release ofKickaround POG Tart, a lightly tart ale brewed with passion fruit, orange, and guava.Watermelon Crushworthy Lo-Cal Melon Wheat, a favorite from 2022’s Crushworthy Collection Variety Pack, comes to 6-Pack Cans and Draft for a limited time in May. In September, former year-round Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat passes the baton to the newCranberry Orange Wheat, a harvest-inspired Wheat Ale that can be found on shelves through April, 2024, when Crushworthy makes its spring return. In October, GLBC introduces aCookies & Milk Stout featuring an annually rotating cookie flavor, just in time for the holiday season. In addition to GLBC’s seasonal lineup, anew Imperial IPA will join the Imperial IPA Series in November, 2023.

SUNSAIL HARD TEA DEBUTS GLBC sails beyond beer with the launch of SunSail Hard Tea, a craft hard tea releasing in April, 2023. The original SunSail, crafted with a hint of lemon, debuts in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs and 19.2 oz. Cans alongside a Peach variety, available in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs. Both SunSail varieties will be available year round.

35TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL RELEASES

In celebration of its milestone 35th year, GLBC is giving special treatment to its two original brands.Dortmunder Gold Lager bottles will release in retro packaging for a limited time beginning in August, and anImperial Amber inspired by Eliot Ness Amber Lagerwill hit Bottle 4-Packs and Draft for a limited time in September.

GREAT LAKES BREWING CO. 2023 RELEASE CALENDAR

YEAR ROUNDS:

Vibacious Double IPA(NEW! 6-Pack Can, 19.2 oz. Can, Draft)

TropiCoastal Tropical IPA (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Hazecraft IPA (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, 16 oz. Can, Draft)

Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat (6-Pack Can, 15-Pack Can, 16 oz. Can, Draft; available through Aug.)

Cranberry Orange Wheat(NEW! Releasing Sept.; 6-Pack Can, 15-Pack Can, Draft)

Great Lakes IPA (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Dortmunder Gold Lager (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 16 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 15-Pack Can, Draft)

Eliot Ness Amber Lager (6-Pack Bottle, Draft)

Commodore Perry IPA (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, Draft)

SunSail Hard Tea(NEW! 6-Pack Can, 19.2 oz. Can)

SunSail Peach Hard Tea(NEW! 6-Pack Can)

SEASONALS:

JAN:Conway’s Irish Ale (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

FEB:Chillwave Imperial IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

MAR: Kickaround POG Tart (NEW! 6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

APR:Lake Erie Monster Imperial IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

MAY: Watermelon Crushworthy Lo-Cal Melon Wheat (NEW!6-Pack Can, Draft)

MAY:Mexican Lager with Lime (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

JUN:Ruby’s Revenge Imperial Grapefruit IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

AUG:Oktoberfest (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

AUG:Nosferatu Imperial Red IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

SEP: 35th Anniversary Imperial Amber (LIMITED!4-Pack Bottle, Draft)

OCT: Cookies & Milk Stout (NEW!6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

OCT:Christmas Ale (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 19.2 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

NOV: Imperial IPA (NEW!Details coming soon. Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

VARIETY PACKS:

Hop Madness IPA 12-Can Variety Pack (NEW!Featuring Vibacious Double IPA, TropiCoastal Tropical IPA, Hazecraft IPA, Small Batch Rotator IPA)

GLBC 12-Pack Bottle Variety Pack (Dortmunder Gold Lager, Eliot Ness Amber Lager, Commodore Perry IPA, Edmund Fitzgerald Porter)

Gimme Five! 15-Pack Can Variety Pack – (NEW: more seasonal variety!)(Featuring Dortmunder Gold Lager, TropiCoastal Tropical IPA, Hazecraft IPA, and introducing a rotating selection: Jan – Apr: Burning River Pale Ale & Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat; May – Aug: Watermelon Crushworthy & Mexican Lager with Lime; Sept – Dec: Cranberry Orange Wheat & Edmund Fitzgerald Porter)

