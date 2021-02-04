Garden Path Fermentation to Release The Spontaneous Ferment: Raspberries

SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of a new fruited variant in their spontaneous series: The Spontaneous Ferment: Raspberries, a coolship-inoculated ale refermented with raspberries sustainably grown by Silva Family Farms, keg and bottle-conditioned with local fireweed honey, and aged for five months in bottles and kegs before release.

This beer is a beautifully hued, fruity, and highly balanced product that shows off a complex set of flavors highlighting everything about the place from which it came. A very limited release, The Spontaneous Ferment: Raspberries is now ready to drink and will be available for sale at Garden Path’s taproom beginning February 5th as well as throughout the region and beyond. Please visit our online store at http://shop.gardenpathwa.com for local pickup, regional delivery, and in-state shipping, or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit http://gardenpathwa.com for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

