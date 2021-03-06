Garden Path Fermentation Releases The Subtle Blend Cherries Fruited Native Yeast Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of their newest beer, The Subtle Blend Cherries, a native yeast ale refermented on multiple varietals of Skagit Valley cherries harvested from the Washington State University research orchards in Mount Vernon, and bottle conditioned with local fireweed honey.

A truly balanced product, this beer’s light fruit notes play delicately overtop a dry, carefully blended base, finishing with a touch of juicy tartness and a lingering hint of almonds and baking spice.

The Subtle Blend Cherries will be available for sale at Garden Path’s taproom beginning Friday, March 5 as well as throughout the region and beyond. Please visit our online store for local pickup, regional delivery, and in-state shipping or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit our website for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

For More Information:
http://www.shop.gardenpathwa.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.