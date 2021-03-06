Garden Path Fermentation Releases The Subtle Blend Cherries Fruited Native Yeast Ale

SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of their newest beer, The Subtle Blend Cherries, a native yeast ale refermented on multiple varietals of Skagit Valley cherries harvested from the Washington State University research orchards in Mount Vernon, and bottle conditioned with local fireweed honey.

A truly balanced product, this beer’s light fruit notes play delicately overtop a dry, carefully blended base, finishing with a touch of juicy tartness and a lingering hint of almonds and baking spice.

The Subtle Blend Cherries will be available for sale at Garden Path’s taproom beginning Friday, March 5 as well as throughout the region and beyond. Please visit our online store for local pickup, regional delivery, and in-state shipping or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit our website for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

For More Information:

http://www.shop.gardenpathwa.com