Garden Path Fermentation Releases The Gentle Hint of Smoke Oak-Fermented Saison

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of their newest beer, The Gentle Hint of Smoke, a Lichtenhainer-inspired native yeast ale brewed with maple-smoked barley and native Garryana oak-smoked barley and conditioned with local blackberry honey.

As the title indicates, this beer brings a mildly smoky note atop a lightly nutty, oaky base beer that ends with a moderately tart, dry finish. Balanced, nuanced, and complex, The Gentle Hint of Smoke demonstrates Garden Path’s dedication to carefully showcasing local flavors via thoughtful craftsmanship.

This beer will be available for sale by the glass and by the bottle at Garden Path’s taproom beginning Friday, January 8, 2021 as well as throughout the region and beyond.

Please visit our online store at http://shop.gardenpathwa.com for local pickup, regional delivery, and in-state shipping, or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit http://gardenpathwa.com for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.