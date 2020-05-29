Galactic Space Circus to Join Creature Comforts’ Seasonal Lineup

Athens, Ga. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company will release Galactic Space Circus as a seasonal offering this June. The beer was previously offered as a limited release.

Galactic Space Circus is a single-hopped hazy IPA (6.6% ABV) that features Galaxy hops. The IPA highlights the bright citrus and tropical notes of the brewery’s favorite Australian hop variety. Lactose sugar and a generous portion of oats, along with the hops, give this beer a beautifully balanced flavor and full-bodied mouthfeel.

The seasonal release will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans from the brewery in early June. Galactic Space Circus will be available in the brewery’s distribution footprint shortly following the onsite release. For more information about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com. Cheers!