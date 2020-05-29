Galactic Space Circus to Join Creature Comforts’ Seasonal Lineup

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Athens, Ga. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company will release Galactic Space Circus as a seasonal offering this June. The beer was previously offered as a limited release.

Galactic Space Circus is a single-hopped hazy IPA (6.6% ABV) that features Galaxy hops. The IPA highlights the bright citrus and tropical notes of the brewery’s favorite Australian hop variety. Lactose sugar and a generous portion of oats, along with the hops, give this beer a beautifully balanced flavor and full-bodied mouthfeel.

The seasonal release will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans from the brewery in early June. Galactic Space Circus will be available in the brewery’s distribution footprint shortly following the onsite release. For more information about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com. Cheers!

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.