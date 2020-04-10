Funky Buddha Brewery Launches “Beers For The Biz” Program

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Right now, we all need to raise a beer – and a hand – for those in the biz.

Funky Buddha Brewery is announcing today its Beers for the Biz program, an effort to bring aid and awareness to families in the food & beverage industry affected by COVID-19. Funky Buddha will donate a portion of its beer sales during the month of April to CORE™: CHILDREN OF RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES, providing support to food and beverage service employees, with children, who have been or have had someone in their immediate family medically diagnosed with COVID-19. The brewery will also engage in an awareness campaign to encourage families in need of aid to register atwww.beersforthebiz.com.

The effects of COVID-19 and the efforts to combat its spread have been far reaching. The food and beverage industry and those who work in it have been uniquely and disproportionately affected, with restaurant and bar closures putting millions out of work.

As a local craft brewery and tap room, Funky Buddha owes so much of its success to the men and women in the service industry. Through Beers For The Biz, Funky Buddha Brewery will donate $1 for each case of Funky Buddha beer sold in April to CORE. $20,000 of that donation will be made immediately. Additionally, the brewery will focus on raising awareness for CORE programs so that affected families can apply for support.

“The entire Funky Buddha family is indebted to the men and women in the service industry, and now is the time to give back,” says KC Sentz, Co-Founder and General Manager of Funky Buddha Brewery. “Through Beers for the Biz we hope we make a positive impact and let people know we need this industry and the people in it. We can’t let them down.”

Funky Buddha previously partnered with CORE on Florida Rebuilds, a beer brewed specifically to raise funds for service industry workers and their families in the Florida Keys in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Through fundraising and sale of the beer, Funky Buddha, Brown Distributing, and Constellation Brands were able to raise over $60,000 to support families in the Florida Keys during that devastating crisis.

“CORE is so grateful to Funky Buddha Brewery for making us the recipient of the Beers for the Biz project,” says Sheila Bennett, Executive Director at CORE. “Our organizations align well with our focus is families in the food and beverage service industry. We look forward to utilizing these funds to help restaurant families when they are faced with medical challenges or diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Funky Buddha also plans to use its Beers for the Biz program to seek additional opportunities to support the food and beverage industry in Florida during this critical time. For additional information, to donate to CORE, or to apply for aid, please visit beersforthebiz.com.

About Funky Buddha Brewery

Founded in 2010 in Boca Raton, Florida, Funky Buddha Brewery® is committed to producing free spirited craft beverages that marry natural ingredients with imaginative technique. Its lineup includes year-round brews Floridian Hefeweizen and Hop Gun IPA, along with specialty releases such as Last Snow and the highly sought-after Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Its Oakland Park production brewery opened in June 2013 and distributes to retail outlets throughout Florida.

About Core

CORE™: CHILDREN OF RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES is a 501c(3) organization dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children, who are faced with life-altering circumstances related to health or natural disaster and need help. As the world faces the biggest pandemic in our lifetime, we want to continue to honor our mission by providing support to food and beverage service employees, with children, who have been or have had someone in their immediate family medically diagnosed with COVID-19.