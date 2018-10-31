Full Sail Brewing Releases Shortest Day Winter Ale

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — The shortest day of the year means the longest night, with more time to drink Full Sail’s, perfectly balanced Shortest Day Winter Ale. Brewed with 2-row pale, crystal, and de-husked chocolate malts. It pours a deep dark black with a lacy tan head, with aromas of dark roasty malt and hints of tropical and citrus fruit.

“First released in 2016 Shortest Day was so well-loved we’re bringing it back as part of our rotating Pub Series. It offers bold flavor with excellent balance and is the perfect beer for the season,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “De-husked chocolate malt imparts dark chocolate flavor while crystal adds depth and complexity. Generous additions of Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops lend flavors of fruit and sweet floral notes.”

The hand-drawn artwork by Portland-based TWEEQiM creativeLab’s MiQ Willmott packaging pays homage to Hood River’s water sources, bounty of fresh ingredients, and of course, the award-winning taste in each and every bottle. Shortest Day’s label design does all this and more. The design features the Green Man—known in lore as the mascot of the winter solstice—fashioned from hops, celebrating the darkness of night and rebirth, as days begin getting longer again. “The Green Man’s crescent-moon smile reflects on the river,” says Willmott. “And the white stars represent the ‘winter circle,’ the phenomenon of stars that appear only on the winter solstice. Even the Big Dipper gets a cameo.”

“The symbolism of the label design draws attention to the well-balanced, ridiculously delicious ale inside,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “Enjoy this Pub Series selection on the shortest day of the year and any other day this season, while it lasts.”

Shortest Day is the newest release in Full Sail’s Pub Series. Like a portal to our pub, seasonal brews only available for a limited time (get ’em while they’re cold) give you a taste of the pints and people that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. Shortest Day is available October to December in 6-packs, in the Full Sail Trophy Case and on draft. 6.6% ABV, 57 IBUs. From our pub to your place – cheers!