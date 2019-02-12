Full Sail Brewery Releases Session Light Lager

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – At 100 calories and only 6 carbs, new Session Light from the award-winning Full Sail Brewery is perfect for anyone looking to keep the calories low but their standards high. Session Light is a Northwest take on a classic American lager, brewed with mountain spring water, malted barley and Glacier and Sterling hops, all fresh from Full Sail’s Pacific Northwest backyard.

In keeping with the market shift toward better-for-you, healthy booze, consumers are craving not just a light beer, but one with flavor and nuance, and Session Light delivers. “Session Light is our craft-beer take on the light lager category and we’re really happy with how this beer came out,” said Full Sail brewmaster Greg Doss. “It’s a great alternative for people wanting all the flavor of a craft brew without all the calories. If you’re looking for the perfect go-anywhere, drink-anytime beer, Session Light is it.”

When Full Sail launched the Session brand 14 years ago, it quickly became the hottest new craft-beer brand on the market, which has since brought home more than 100 medals, including 58 golds. Session is not a micro, a macro or an import, but in a way it is a little bit of each. You see, virtually everyone who likes beer likes Session. It is a brand that is accessible without being ordinary; totally drinkable, but never at the expense of character. It is only natural that Session Light should become the latest member of the Session family. Session Light pours bright, has a mellow, malty flavor and finishes crisp and clean, with an ABV of just 3.6 percent.

Session Light is available now on draft. Session Light will also be available in 12 oz. slim cans in 6-packs and 12-packs, and in bottles in the Session Mashup Summer Variety Pack this spring. Have a good Session!

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers. Learn more at www.fullsailbrewing.com.